KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday August 29th

Hurricane Ida made landfall at 11:55am near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a strong Category 4 Hurricane with winds speeds of 150 MPH. Hurricane Ida will begin re-curving to the northeast and will maintain some strength as it moves into Mississippi.

Isolated showers across the Concho Valley. We saw some rain for parts of San Angelo, the airport picked up 0.37 of an inch of rain while some areas in the northern part of town didn’t get any. The rain has cooled off some locations, but temperatures were topping out in the lower 90s and upper 80s. Tonight, showers will begin to die out after sunset and temperatures will settle back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday brings another chances from some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Similar to today, expected formation to begin in afternoon hours and in the southern parts of the Concho Valley along I-10. Once formed some storms could drift up to the north and northwest through the evening hours.

Tuesday will start to see the area begin to dry out just bit, mostly clear skies and temperatures return to the mid 90s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday a short wave trough moves through the region which could spark and isolated shower or storm for the area, the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley will see the greatest chances.

Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
