KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday April 4th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cool and Cloudy for you Easter Sunday. Lingering clouds kept the temperatures on the cooler side with highs only getting into the mid 60s for most of the region, some locations saw breaks in the clouds to heat up into the lower 70s.

Tonight, those clouds will continue to hang for the overnight hours. That will keep those overnight lows a bit warmer as well.

Monday, clouds begin to break up over the Concho Valley and we get into a bit of a warming trend for the week ahead. Temperatures will soar quickly into the 80s by mid week and the first 90s of the year possible to wrap up the work week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

62° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 62° 55°

Monday

82° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 82° 61°

Tuesday

91° / 62°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 9% 91° 62°

Wednesday

87° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 87° 53°

Thursday

88° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 56°

Friday

92° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 92° 55°

Saturday

86° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 86° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
61°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
56°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
57°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
56°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
57°

61°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
61°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
64°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°
Cloudy

San Angelo

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Mertzon

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.