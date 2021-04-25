KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday April 25th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warm and windy for the area to finish up the weekend. Temperatures got up into mid to lower 90s and some upper 80s for this afternoon, winds have been very gusty at time with gust above 30 MPH.

Monday will be very similar to today with afternoon highs in the 90s and gusty southerly winds. Monday evening, clouds will begin to increase across the region as our next frontal system approaches from the west.

Tuesday, our next weather system arrives and with it comes the chances from some severe storms for the Concho Valley. Tuesday evening and continuing into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Large hail, strong winds, and even the threat for tornadoes will be possible. The environment will see some higher shear throughout the atmosphere which will keep the possibility of tornadoes. Overnight storms can makes it difficult to receive timely watches and warnings so ensure that you have a way to get the latest information.

Wednesday and Thursday will also feature some shower and storms for the area, but the severe risk will be diminished by the lack of upper level support. Conditions will continue to dry out and improve through the rest of the week and clearing out for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 64°
Clear
Clear 0% 75° 64°

Monday

91° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 91° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 89° 68°

Wednesday

89° / 58°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 58°

Thursday

73° / 54°
PM Showers
PM Showers 36% 73° 54°

Friday

78° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 78° 54°

Saturday

84° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 84° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°
Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.