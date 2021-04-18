KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday April 18th

Skies have been clearing up a bit more today compared to yesterday. That additional sunshine and clearing allowed most of the region to warm up into the mid 60s. Some locations have seen some isolated rain showers, but much more isolated in nature for today. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s once again.

Monday will start out with partly cloudy skies and warmer with highs in the 70s. Cloud coverage will begin to increase throughout the afternoon hours, with some isolated showers possible. The southern counties along I-10 will be the most likely so get any rain. Most will stay dry and only see the increase in the cloud coverage.

Tuesday will see breezy conditions out ahead of our next cold frontal system. Overnight lows in Tuesday night and going into Wednesday morning could fall into the upper 30s. Not expecting temperatures to fall below freezing at this time, but some areas in northern Texas do have Freeze Watches issued.

Temperatures will return closer to normal by the week’s end, so warmer temperatures just in time for the conclusion of the San Angelo Rodeo. Those warmer temperatures could also spark some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

47° / 45°
Clear
Clear 0% 47° 45°

Monday

72° / 50°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 72° 50°

Tuesday

65° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 38°

Wednesday

61° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 61° 46°

Thursday

65° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 65° 55°

Friday

81° / 54°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 81° 54°

Saturday

80° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 80° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

48°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

11 PM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
2%
56°

54°

1 AM
Clear
2%
54°
Clear

