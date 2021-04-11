KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday April 11th

A hot taste of summer for your Sunday across the Concho Valley. Temperatures spiked in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the area. Clouds will begin to increase tonight and going into the week ahead with overnight lows in the 50s.

Monday, mostly cloudy skies and some isolated showers. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s for afternoon highs as winds become more northerly and cool off the region.

High pressure will settle into a blocking pattern in the Central United States, putting the Concho Valley and Texas on the more unstable side of the high pressure center. This means chances for isolated showers and storms will be possible for the majority of the week. Best chances for widespread rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. The area could see 1-2 inches of rain over the next 7 days with some isolated areas getting up to 2-4 inches of rain.

The blocking pattern finally begins to erode on Friday allowing for the weather pattern to break up enough heading into the weekend.