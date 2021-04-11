KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday April 11th

A hot taste of summer for your Sunday across the Concho Valley. Temperatures spiked in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the area. Clouds will begin to increase tonight and going into the week ahead with overnight lows in the 50s.

Monday, mostly cloudy skies and some isolated showers. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s for afternoon highs as winds become more northerly and cool off the region.

High pressure will settle into a blocking pattern in the Central United States, putting the Concho Valley and Texas on the more unstable side of the high pressure center. This means chances for isolated showers and storms will be possible for the majority of the week. Best chances for widespread rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. The area could see 1-2 inches of rain over the next 7 days with some isolated areas getting up to 2-4 inches of rain.

The blocking pattern finally begins to erode on Friday allowing for the weather pattern to break up enough heading into the weekend.

Some high clouds passing through the Concho Valley and some cloud iridescence.
Photo Credit to Frank Trull in Mason County

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

66° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 66° 63°

Monday

86° / 53°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 57% 86° 53°

Tuesday

62° / 52°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 62° 52°

Wednesday

62° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 62° 53°

Thursday

65° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 65° 57°

Friday

76° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 76° 47°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 61° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
65°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
83°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

70°

9 PM
Showers
38%
70°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
66°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°
Clear

San Angelo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eldorado

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

