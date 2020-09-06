KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 5th

Isolated rain showers will continue for the weekend, but most of the region will stay dry. Temperatures will linger into the mid 90s for the start of next week.

Labor Day looks to stay hot and dry with highs in the 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

On Tuesday night, a strong cold front will move into Texas dropping the temperatures by 20-25 degrees in some places. In addition to the taste of fall, some storms associated with the cold front should also bring some much needed rain to the Concho Valley. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s, but temperatures will begin to rebound by the end of the week getting back up to the 80s for next weekend.

