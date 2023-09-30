Another afternoon with slightly above average temps across the area. Afternoon highs reached 90 degrees here in San Angelo. Skies have been mostly sunny, with plenty of low level clouds across the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the southeast around 15 mph. As we head into our evening our temps will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will increase their cloud content through the night and we’ll actually see mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

As we end our weekend we will see another above average temperature day, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and possible lower 90s across the Concho Valley. Skies will be cloudy for our Sunday, especially through our morning hours. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. As we go into our later afternoon hours we have a chance at seeing some very isolated spotty showers. As we transition into the evening our temps will cool to the upper 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.