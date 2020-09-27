KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 26th

A warm weekend with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90s. Sunday will be even hotter as the southerly winds pick up overnight ahead of a cold front. Skies will stay mostly clear for any weekend plans.

Late Sunday night and early Monday morning the cold front will push through the Concho Valley and that will drop our temperatures from the 90s into the 70s for highs. Unlike the last big cold front, this one doesn’t bring the same widespread rain chances, mostly just cloud coverage for Monday. Still an isolated shower or two is possible but most of the region will stay dry and the better rain chances will be east of I-35.

Windy conditions will be expected for Monday, as the winds shift from the south to the north. Winds will be from the north at 25 MPH with gust up to 45 MPH at times. Winds will begin to taper off overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will quickly rebound back into 80s after the cold front as the lack of rain and clouds won’t be present to keep us very cool for long.