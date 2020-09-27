KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 26th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warm weekend with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90s. Sunday will be even hotter as the southerly winds pick up overnight ahead of a cold front. Skies will stay mostly clear for any weekend plans.

Late Sunday night and early Monday morning the cold front will push through the Concho Valley and that will drop our temperatures from the 90s into the 70s for highs. Unlike the last big cold front, this one doesn’t bring the same widespread rain chances, mostly just cloud coverage for Monday. Still an isolated shower or two is possible but most of the region will stay dry and the better rain chances will be east of I-35.

Windy conditions will be expected for Monday, as the winds shift from the south to the north. Winds will be from the north at 25 MPH with gust up to 45 MPH at times. Winds will begin to taper off overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will quickly rebound back into 80s after the cold front as the lack of rain and clouds won’t be present to keep us very cool for long.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.