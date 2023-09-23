We broke another daily afternoon high as we started fall on this Saturday. We hit an afternoon high of 103 degrees. As we go into our evening our temps will cool to the mid to upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

For our Sunday afternoon we will see our afternoon highs return to the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Skies will be sunny though we will see some possible pop up showers especially for our southeastern counties. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Throughout the evening we will continue our southeastern showers and our temps will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph though they will shift out of the east northeast after midnight.