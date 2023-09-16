Another afternoon with below average temps across the Concho Valley. We saw our afternoon high reach 81 degrees here in San Angelo. Skies were very cloudy early this morning and we saw some severe storms move into the area earlier this morning. As we go into our evening we will see our overnight lows drop back down to the mid 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the night as well.

Looking ahead to our Sunday we will see afternoon highs in the mid 80s once again. Skies will be mostly sunny though we have a very slim chance at seeing some showers as well. For our evening temps we will return to the upper 60s for our lows. Skies will be partly cloudy.