KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 12th

Temperatures will be returning to normal for this time of year, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows into the 60s. Isolated showers will be possible for Sunday during the afternoon and evening hours.

Conditions will mostly stay dry for the week ahead with no major changes expected as the high pressure rebuilds over the western United States. A weak cold front is possible later next week, but this cold front wouldn’t bring much for colder air, just a slight increase in some isolated rain showers to head into next weekend.

The peak of hurricane season was on Sept 10th, and the Atlantic sure feels like it. Three named storms; Paulette, Rene, and Sally with Tropical Depression 20 expected to form into the Tropical Storm Teddy in the coming days. Tropical Storm Sally is the greatest concern as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into a hurricane early next week. The current path for Tropical Storm Sally is expected to make landfall into Southeastern Louisiana early Tuesday morning.