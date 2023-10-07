A much cooler afternoon to start our weekend. Afternoon highs stalled out in the 70s and more specifically we reached 76 degrees here in San Angelo. Skies have been sunny through our afternoon as well. As we go into our overnight hours our temps will return to the lower 50s and possible upper 40s for our lows. Skies will stay mostly clear.

For our Sunday we will see our temps increase slightly with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s. Skies will be sunny tomorrow as well. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 50s through our Sunday night. Skies will be clear. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.