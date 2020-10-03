KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 3th

The quiet pattern will continue for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows dipping to the upper 50s. This slight roller coaster will continue for the week ahead as a series of small and weaker cold front will pass through the area. Winds will be flipping from the warmer southerly winds and the cooler northerly winds. Mostly clear skies are expected to persist into next weekend.

Tropical Storm Gamma is sitting along the Yucatan Peninsula with winds of 65 MPH. TS Gamma is expected to continue to follow along the Mexican coastline with no impacts expected to Texas at this time.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

