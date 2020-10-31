KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 31st

Great weather for Trick-or-Treating or any Halloween plans. Temperatures will linger into the 60s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Daylight saving comes to an end tonight, so don’t forget to set back those clocks an hour. That also means that tonight’s sunset at 6:52 PM will be the last sunset after 6PM for the year.

The Concho Valley will remain in a quiet weather pattern to start the month of November with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s right where we should be for this time of year. Some cooler air moves into the region on Sunday, but won’t do much. Some breezy winds for Sunday and a slight cool down, but most of the really cold air will stay well to the north of us.

Weather will continue to remain favorable for Tuesday’s election as people head to the polls. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures returning to the 70s for highs.