A little bit cooler this afternoon across the area with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies have been partly cloudy. As we go into our overnight hours our temps will get much cooler with 40s expected for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll see some isolated showers through the night as well.

Our warmest temps for our Sunday will be throughout our morning hours and as we go through our afternoon we will actually continue to cool down, with us expected to drop to the 30s around 3 PM. These temps will also feel a bit cooler with wind chill values in the 20s. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 30s and possible upper 20s. Very close to freezing temps are expected overnight.