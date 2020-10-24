KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 24th

The Concho Valley will continue to warm up throughout the weekend with upper 80s and lower 90s expected for Sunday. A strong cold front will begin to push into the region late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Monday will start the week colder and with some rain chances as the upper level low becomes cut off over West Texas. Monday night as temperatures begin to drop into the 30s the chance for some winter mix of rain, freezing rain and some sleet is possible. The rain to winter mix transition will sit over the Concho Valley. Southern counties along I-10 will likely see only rain with this cold front, while the northern counties along I-20 will see the greatest risk of freezing rain.

Monday evening and Tuesday morning will pose the greatest risk for drivers get out and about. Bridges and overpasses will especially susceptible to freezing. Temperatures will begin to rebound throughout the day on Tuesday bring us back above freezing allowing for just a cold rain to finish up Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Thursday the area will begin to clear out and warm up slowly heading into any Halloween weekend plans.