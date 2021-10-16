KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 16th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spectacular Saturday for the Concho Valley. Temperatures start off on the chilly side this morning with 40s across most of the area. This afternoon, we warmed up into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Some high clouds moved through the area but otherwise it has been a quiet start to the weekend.

Sunday, slightly warmer as temperatures will begin to climb back in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the week ahead. Overnight lows will also begin to increase slightly with lows in the 50s. The quiet pattern continues into the first half of the work week.

Wednesday, some isolated showers will be possible as a cold front passes to the north of the region. Those isolated rain chances will also be possible for Thursday as well, but by the weekend high pressure will begin to rebuild into the area allowing for mostly clear skies and calm conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News