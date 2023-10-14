We saw a cool down in our temps for this Saturday. Afternoon highs hung in the low 70s for much of the area. Skies were totally clear and we had perfect conditions to view our Solar eclipse earlier this morning. As we go into our evening hours we will drop back to the upper 40s and lower 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the evening. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph.

For our Sunday we will continue to see cool temps with afternoon highs returning to the 70s. Skies will be sunny once again as we remain dry. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. As we head into our evening hours our temps will drop to the low to mid 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will clear and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.