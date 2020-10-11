KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 10th

Record-breaking temperatures today across the Concho Valley with another record day expected tomorrow. San Angelo got up to 101 degrees. The previous record for Oct 10th was 95 degrees set back in 2019.

Temperatures will cool off overnight tonight with lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Tomorrow temperatures will once again return to record levels. Upper 90s and lower 100s for high temperatures as the upper level ridge remains over Texas. The record for San Angelo is 97 degree for October 11th. The All-Time Record for the entire month of October is 102, and that record is also at risk of getting tied or broken on Sunday.

Relief arrives on Columbus Day as cooler air moves into the region dropping temperatures in the mid 80s to start the work week. Temperatures will be bouncing back and forth throughout the week as 90s return for midweek, and another cold front pushes through towards the end of the week. Unfortunately, neither cold front is expected to bring any rain to the region.