KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 28th

The Concho Valley received some much needed rain today, with most getting anywhere between a quarter to a third of an inch of rain. Rain showers will continue to move out of the area as skies begin to clear up this evening. Overnight lows will get into the 30s bringing the return of freezing temperatures to the area.

Sunday morning could see some patchy fog across the region as high pressure builds over the area. As we get into the later morning hours fog will begin to dissipate and break ways to clear skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will get into the mid 50s with lows falling to the upper 20s for some areas.

The work week ahead will be quiet but cooler with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the next seven days and no significant rain chances expected. Another cold front will arrive by mid week and keep things cool but no rain is expected for the rest of the month of November.