A cool afternoon for this Saturday across the area. As we head into the overnight hours our temps will cool to the upper 30s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the night. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph, and these winds will shift out of the north as we pass midnight.

For our Sunday we will see even cooler temps across the Concho Valley with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will start out cloudy but begin to clear throughout the afternoon to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. These winds will give us wind chill values in the low 30s throughout the morning, with these values finally reaching the 40s around noon. Temps will drop below freezing for a lot of us for our overnight lows. Winds chill values will reach the 20s throughout the coldest part of the night. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.