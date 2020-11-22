KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 21st

Temperatures in the 70s for much of the Concho Valley. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s with clouds increasing throughout the night. Tomorrow a cold front arrives to the area bringing cooler temperatures and some rain chances. Isolated showers will begin to develop during the afternoon hours with winds increasing to 10-15 MPH with gust up to 25 MPH. Showers will begin to dissipate tomorrow evening and clouds will begin to thin out as drier air from west moves over the region.

The work week ahead will be a bit back and forth with temperatures as a series of cold fronts will move through the area bouncing high temperatures from the 70s to the 60s. No significant rain chances are expected during the week but attention will be focused on the weekend for another chances of rain. Still no recorded rain for San Angelo for the month of November.