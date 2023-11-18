A cool down in our temperatures for this Saturday afternoon. Temps returned to the below average range. We also saw cloudy skies all afternoon. As we go into our evening we will see our temps cool to the low to mid 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain cloudy as well.

Looking ahead to our Sunday we will start the morning with cloudy skies, but our cloud coverage will start to break up throughout the afternoon. We may see some very isolated showers through the early morning hours as well and possibly into our afternoon. Depending on how fast skies clear we will see our afternoon highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. We will also see breezy conditions with mostly southwestern winds at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Evening temps will drop to the low 50s for overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy.