KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 14th

A warm November day for much of the Concho Valley with temperatures topping out around the lower 80s. Breezy conditions for the area ahead of the cold front, winds were gusting up to 30 MPH in some places. Those winds will slowly trail off tonight but pick back up as the cold front moves through tonight. Northerly winds with gust up 25 MPH can be expected around midnight as that cold front passes through the area.

Sunday will be much cooler with temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s and closer to normal for November. Skies will continue to clear out with just some high clouds passing throughout the day.

Texas settles into a quiet pattern for the majority of next week. Mostly clear skies and temperatures slowly climbing through the 70s can be expected for the work week ahead. Next weekend will bring the chances from some rain and much colder temperatures as a strong cold front is set to arrive next Saturday.