KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 14th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warm November day for much of the Concho Valley with temperatures topping out around the lower 80s. Breezy conditions for the area ahead of the cold front, winds were gusting up to 30 MPH in some places. Those winds will slowly trail off tonight but pick back up as the cold front moves through tonight. Northerly winds with gust up 25 MPH can be expected around midnight as that cold front passes through the area.

Sunday will be much cooler with temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s and closer to normal for November. Skies will continue to clear out with just some high clouds passing throughout the day.

Texas settles into a quiet pattern for the majority of next week. Mostly clear skies and temperatures slowly climbing through the 70s can be expected for the work week ahead. Next weekend will bring the chances from some rain and much colder temperatures as a strong cold front is set to arrive next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.