KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 8th

Posted: / Updated:

Clear skies and light winds across the Concho Valley for your Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 80s for Mother’s Day with both clouds and winds increasing throughout the day on Sunday.

Next week starts off with an increased chance of some showers and thunderstorms on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. As the dry-line moves further east, high temperatures will begin to climb into the 90s for most of next week. Winds will be from the south at 10-15 gusting to 20mph for the majority of the work week.

