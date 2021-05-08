KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 8th

Toasty across the Concho Valley this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Those warm temperatures will continue into Sunday as well. Winds have been breezy from the southwest with gust up to 30 MPH. Those gusty winds will continue throughout the night time hours.

Mother’s Day, warm once again, but calmer as the winds will slowly begin to die down throughout the morning on Sunday. Mostly clear skies expected but some high level clouds will begin to move in later into the evening. If things line up well it could make from some great sunset photos to wrap up Mother’s Day.

Monday, winds turn out of the northeast as cooler air begin to move into Texas. Cloud coverage will increase throughout the day on Monday with rain chances increasing in the evening hours. Best area to see rain will be along the I-10 and the eastern parts of the viewing area.

Tuesday the rain chances expand westward and the entire area will see the chances for some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Tuesday will be the best chances for significant rain as the moisture will begin to move out of the area on Wednesday and rain chances will begin to fall.

By the end of next week, cooler temperatures will linger as mostly clear skies and highs in the 80s will be returning by next weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 68°
Clear
Clear 0% 78° 68°

Sunday

92° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 92° 60°

Monday

72° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 57°

Tuesday

70° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 70° 55°

Wednesday

66° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 66° 55°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 75° 56°

Friday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 AM
Clear
1%
77°

75°

2 AM
Clear
1%
75°

75°

3 AM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

4 AM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
2%
72°

70°

6 AM
Clear
2%
70°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
71°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
75°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

11 PM
Clear
2%
72°

70°

12 AM
Clear
5%
70°
Clear

San Angelo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

