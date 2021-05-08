KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 8th

The latest expected reentry for the Chinese rocket Long March 5B is expected to occur around 9:02 PM CDT with a projected landing in the Pacific Ocean.

Toasty across the Concho Valley this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Those warm temperatures will continue into Sunday as well. Winds have been breezy from the southwest with gust up to 30 MPH. Those gusty winds will continue throughout the night time hours.

Mother’s Day, warm once again, but calmer as the winds will slowly begin to die down throughout the morning on Sunday. Mostly clear skies expected but some high level clouds will begin to move in later into the evening. If things line up well it could make from some great sunset photos to wrap up Mother’s Day.

Monday, winds turn out of the northeast as cooler air begin to move into Texas. Cloud coverage will increase throughout the day on Monday with rain chances increasing in the evening hours. Best area to see rain will be along the I-10 and the eastern parts of the viewing area.

Tuesday the rain chances expand westward and the entire area will see the chances for some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Tuesday will be the best chances for significant rain as the moisture will begin to move out of the area on Wednesday and rain chances will begin to fall.

By the end of next week, cooler temperatures will linger as mostly clear skies and highs in the 80s will be returning by next weekend.

