KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 30th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Governors in several states called in National Guard troops as protests over repeated police killings of black men grew Saturday from New York to Cleveland to Tulsa to Los Angeles, where police fired rubber bullets to scatter crowds and at least one police car burned.

The protests, which began in Minneapolis following Monday's death of George Floyd after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, have left parts of that city a grid of broken windows, burned-out buildings and ransacked stores. But the demonstrations have since become a national phenomenon, as protesters decry years of deaths at police hands.