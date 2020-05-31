KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 30th

Certainly a lot of great sunset photos this evening as the day start winding down. Things will stay nice and quiet across the Concho Valley for the rest of the weekend. Clouds will build into the area late on Sunday night and that will bring a very isolated chance of some showers for Monday but most of us will stay dry. The middle of next week will begin to see high temperatures climbing into the upper 90s as the ridge of high pressure dominate the majority of the United States.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!