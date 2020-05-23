KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 23rd

The dry line will set up for another round of storms with some possibly severe at times. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10:00PM with focus being on the western counties of the Concho Valley. Large damaging hail and strong winds are possible with these storms as they move eastward.

The dry line will set up once again on Sunday, allowing for the severe threat to repeat itself. It won’t be until Monday night when a cold front moves through that is pattern is finally broken out of. Storms and showers for Monday night will be more widespread and not a strong, lessening the severe risk for your Memorial Day.

Cooler temperatures can be expect for most of next week with isolated showers in the evening. Most of us will stay dry after Monday. The cold front will also pull down the humidity going forward into next week as well.