Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 23rd

News
Posted: / Updated:

The dry line will set up for another round of storms with some possibly severe at times. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10:00PM with focus being on the western counties of the Concho Valley. Large damaging hail and strong winds are possible with these storms as they move eastward.

The dry line will set up once again on Sunday, allowing for the severe threat to repeat itself. It won’t be until Monday night when a cold front moves through that is pattern is finally broken out of. Storms and showers for Monday night will be more widespread and not a strong, lessening the severe risk for your Memorial Day.

Cooler temperatures can be expect for most of next week with isolated showers in the evening. Most of us will stay dry after Monday. The cold front will also pull down the humidity going forward into next week as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.