KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 1st

Cloudy with scattered showers for the region. Showers will continue into the overnight hours, and begin to break up and move east during the early morning hours on Sunday. Lows will dip into the 50s.
Sunday conditions will continue to dry out and clear skies will return to the Concho Valley. Winds will turn from the southwest and increase the warm air advection over the region. Temperatures will skyrocket into the 90s for both Sunday and Monday.
Monday warm and windy ahead of our next frontal system. Afternoon highs get into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. Tuesday, cooler air makes it way into the area. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures but no significant rain chances.
The rest of the work week will settle into a quiet pattern with temperatures in the 80s and normal for this time of year.