KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 1st

Cloudy with scattered showers for the region. Showers will continue into the overnight hours, and begin to break up and move east during the early morning hours on Sunday. Lows will dip into the 50s.

Sunday conditions will continue to dry out and clear skies will return to the Concho Valley. Winds will turn from the southwest and increase the warm air advection over the region. Temperatures will skyrocket into the 90s for both Sunday and Monday.

Monday warm and windy ahead of our next frontal system. Afternoon highs get into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. Tuesday, cooler air makes it way into the area. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures but no significant rain chances.

The rest of the work week will settle into a quiet pattern with temperatures in the 80s and normal for this time of year.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 55°
Rain
Rain 0% 62° 55°

Sunday

93° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 93° 62°

Monday

91° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 57°

Tuesday

77° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 51°

Wednesday

83° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 58°

Thursday

86° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 86° 59°

Friday

86° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 86° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

9 PM
Rain
99%
62°

61°

10 PM
Rain
83%
61°

61°

11 PM
Rain
76%
61°

60°

12 AM
Showers
49%
60°

59°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
59°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
59°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
57°

56°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

59°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
59°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
64°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
69°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°
Rain

San Angelo

62°F Rain Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
54°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Mertzon

61°F Rain Shower Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
55°F A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Eden

60°F Light Rain Feels like 60°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
55°F Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
