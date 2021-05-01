KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 1st

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cloudy with scattered showers for the region. Showers will continue into the overnight hours, and begin to break up and move east during the early morning hours on Sunday. Lows will dip into the 50s.

  • Photo Credit: Jon-Michael Parker
  • Photo Credit: Pamela Adair
  • Photo Credit: Megan Mutka
  • Photo Credit: Manuel Navarro Jr.
  • Photo Credit: Michael Reyes
Photos from tonight’s rainbow in San Angelo

Sunday conditions will continue to dry out and clear skies will return to the Concho Valley. Winds will turn from the southwest and increase the warm air advection over the region. Temperatures will skyrocket into the 90s for both Sunday and Monday.

Monday warm and windy ahead of our next frontal system. Afternoon highs get into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. Tuesday, cooler air makes it way into the area. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures but no significant rain chances.

The rest of the work week will settle into a quiet pattern with temperatures in the 80s and normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 56°
Rain
Rain 0% 62° 56°

Sunday

94° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 94° 63°

Monday

92° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 92° 57°

Tuesday

77° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 77° 51°

Wednesday

83° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 59°

Thursday

86° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 86° 59°

Friday

86° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 86° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

12 AM
Rain
83%
61°

60°

1 AM
Few Showers
32%
60°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

59°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
59°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
63°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
68°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°
Rain

San Angelo

61°F Rain Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
56°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
56°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Eldorado

58°F Rain Feels like 58°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Eden

59°F Rain Shower Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
55°F Rain. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

San Angelo

62°F Rain Feels like 62°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
56°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
56°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Eldorado

58°F Rain Feels like 58°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Eden

59°F Rain Shower Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
55°F Rain. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.