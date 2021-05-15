KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 15th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

68° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 68° 65°

Sunday

87° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 87° 67°

Monday

87° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 62°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 81° 65°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 84° 62°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 86° 67°

Friday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
68°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
67°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
69°

71°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

76°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
19%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
70°

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Crockett and Reagan Counties until 11PM.

Cloudy conditions to start the day, as the afternoon progressed cloud start retreating back to the east. That clearing and warming will allow for showers and thunderstorms later this evening. The greatest area of concern will be along the western parts of the Concho Valley and as storm move eastward they will weaken slightly. Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest concerns with these storms.

Tomorrow, a slight break from the storms as the greatest threat area will slide to the north along the Texas Panhandle, still temperatures will warm into the 80s during the afternoon with and isolated showers possible.

Monday and Tuesday the energy from the dryline will begin to move to the south and increase the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Concho Valley. No major change expected with temperatures as this will be a dryline event and not a cold front.

Wednesday, rain chances across the region will decrease once again, with just a isolated chances of showers and storms extending through the rest of the forecast period.

Cloudy

San Angelo

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Eldorado

65°F Rain Shower Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Mertzon

65°F Light Rain Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
