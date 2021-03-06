KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday March 6th

A fantastic day for the Concho Valley. Those lucky enough to get out and enjoy the Brews, Ewes, and BBQ were treated to very nice afternoon along the Concho River. Temperatures did get into the mid 60s but the ample sunshine kept things feeling nice. Winds also took easy on the area, as lighter easterly winds settled in over the area.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, high pressure will begin to settle into the region allowing wind to become more southerly heading into the work week ahead.

Monday, those southerly wind will begin to increase, meaning breezy conditions to start the week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will see those breezy conditions from the south, but those southerly wind will also help to heat up the region with highs in the 80s expected by Wednesday.

Late Thursday and into Friday another low pressure system will begin to move into West Texas bringing cooler temperatures for Friday along with some isolated chances as the cold front pushes through to the east.