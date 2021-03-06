KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday March 6th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fantastic day for the Concho Valley. Those lucky enough to get out and enjoy the Brews, Ewes, and BBQ were treated to very nice afternoon along the Concho River. Temperatures did get into the mid 60s but the ample sunshine kept things feeling nice. Winds also took easy on the area, as lighter easterly winds settled in over the area.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, high pressure will begin to settle into the region allowing wind to become more southerly heading into the work week ahead.

Monday, those southerly wind will begin to increase, meaning breezy conditions to start the week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will see those breezy conditions from the south, but those southerly wind will also help to heat up the region with highs in the 80s expected by Wednesday.

Late Thursday and into Friday another low pressure system will begin to move into West Texas bringing cooler temperatures for Friday along with some isolated chances as the cold front pushes through to the east.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

47° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 47° 41°

Sunday

69° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 45°

Monday

71° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 71° 55°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 77° 59°

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 79° 60°

Thursday

82° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 82° 59°

Friday

78° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 78° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

12 AM
Clear
1%
46°

46°

1 AM
Clear
2%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
2%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
2%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
2%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
6%
42°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
45°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Clear
1%
53°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.