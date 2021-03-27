KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday March 27th

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Pleasant weekend for the Concho Valley. Temperatures climbed into the mid to lower 80s for much of the area with some partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, a cold front will begin to works its way into the region, bringing cooler air and some breezy winds but conditions are expected to stay dry for the area.

Those cooler temperatures will persist into Sunday afternoon, before the area climbs but into the 80s to start the work week. Another cold front arrives by mid week to pull the temperatures back down into the 70s. This push and pull with warm and cooler air is part of the transition process as spring will make way for warm and warm temperatures in the coming weeks.