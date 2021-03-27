KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday March 27th

Clear/Wind

San Angelo

65°F Clear/Wind Feels like 65°
Wind
21 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
50°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

64°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
48°F A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

65°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear/Wind

Mertzon

64°F Clear/Wind Feels like 62°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

65°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
19 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Pleasant weekend for the Concho Valley. Temperatures climbed into the mid to lower 80s for much of the area with some partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, a cold front will begin to works its way into the region, bringing cooler air and some breezy winds but conditions are expected to stay dry for the area.

Those cooler temperatures will persist into Sunday afternoon, before the area climbs but into the 80s to start the work week. Another cold front arrives by mid week to pull the temperatures back down into the 70s. This push and pull with warm and cooler air is part of the transition process as spring will make way for warm and warm temperatures in the coming weeks.

