KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday March 20th

A spectacular weekend in store. Clear skies and temperatures in the lower 70s with light southeasterly winds. Perfect for any outdoor activities to start spring. The great weather for today will carry into our Sunday forecast as well. Some clouds will begin to move into the area late on Sunday night ahead of the low pressure system.

Monday, cloud coverage will continue to increase throughout the day, as an upper level trough moves into the region. Some isolated showers could be possible late on Monday but most of the area will just see the cloud coverage.

Wednesday looks to be the better chances for rain as another low pressure system moves into Texas, in addition to some isolated showers, cooler temperatures will move in behind the front dropping afternoon highs but into the 60s.