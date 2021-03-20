KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday March 20th

A spectacular weekend in store. Clear skies and temperatures in the lower 70s with light southeasterly winds. Perfect for any outdoor activities to start spring. The great weather for today will carry into our Sunday forecast as well. Some clouds will begin to move into the area late on Sunday night ahead of the low pressure system.

Monday, cloud coverage will continue to increase throughout the day, as an upper level trough moves into the region. Some isolated showers could be possible late on Monday but most of the area will just see the cloud coverage.

Wednesday looks to be the better chances for rain as another low pressure system moves into Texas, in addition to some isolated showers, cooler temperatures will move in behind the front dropping afternoon highs but into the 60s.

Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Saturday

74° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 45°

Sunday

77° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 77° 55°

Monday

75° / 41°
PM Thunderstorms/Wind
PM Thunderstorms/Wind 39% 75° 41°

Tuesday

77° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 77° 48°

Wednesday

72° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 42°

Thursday

69° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 69° 47°

Friday

81° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 81° 51°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

2 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

4 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
1%
46°

46°

7 AM
Clear
2%
46°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
46°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.