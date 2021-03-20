KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday March 20th

A spectacular weekend in store. Clear skies and temperatures in the lower 70s with light southeasterly winds. Perfect for any outdoor activities to start spring. The great weather for today will carry into our Sunday forecast as well. Some clouds will begin to move into the area late on Sunday night ahead of the low pressure system.

Monday, cloud coverage will continue to increase throughout the day, as an upper level trough moves into the region. Some isolated showers could be possible late on Monday but most of the area will just see the cloud coverage.

Wednesday looks to be the better chances for rain as another low pressure system moves into Texas, in addition to some isolated showers, cooler temperatures will move in behind the front dropping afternoon highs but into the 60s.

Clear

San Angelo

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

50°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

53°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

51°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

50° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 50° 44°

Sunday

78° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 78° 56°

Monday

72° / 40°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 53% 72° 40°

Tuesday

79° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 79° 48°

Wednesday

72° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 42°

Thursday

68° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 46°

Friday

81° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 81° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

4 AM
Clear
1%
47°

47°

5 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
1%
46°

46°

7 AM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

