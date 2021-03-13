KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday March 13th

Severe Weather expected for tonight. Storms have already formed up in the Texas Panhandle, some of which have produce some tornadoes. For the Concho Valley, Tornado Watches have been issued until 10PM for some of the western counties. Storms will continue moving eastward and across the area. Strong winds and large hail will be possible with these storms. Those storms will begin to weaken after sunset as the storms lose the daytime heating and extend further eastward away from the parent low pressure system.

Sunday, calmer for the area as the cold front pushes out of the region. Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will gradually pick for Monday and Tuesday, but another frontal system moves through on Wednesday. The second cold front will bring cooler temperatures and some isolated rain chances to the region late Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Beyond Wednesday expect a quiet pattern to finish up the work week and heading into the weekend with clear skies returning to the area and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

