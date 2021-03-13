KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday March 13th

Severe threat continues to diminish as storms have started to weaken.

No watches and warning currently in place for the Concho Valley. Storms will continue moving eastward across the area. Gusty winds and some small hail will be possible with these storms. Those storms will begin to weaken as they track eastward. By 3:00 AM, storms should have either dissipated or moves out of the area.

Sunday, calmer for the area as the cold front pushes out of the region. Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will gradually pick for Monday and Tuesday, but another frontal system moves through on Wednesday. The second cold front will bring cooler temperatures and some isolated rain chances to the region late Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Beyond Wednesday expect a quiet pattern to finish up the work week and heading into the weekend with clear skies returning to the area and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.