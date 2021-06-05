KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 5th

SAN ANGELO, Texas —Relatively cool across the Concho Valley. Temperatures did get into the upper 80s for much of the area. Some isolated showers in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley has kept some locations a bit cooler. The chance for isolated showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours.

Sunday, slightly warmer as winds turn out of the south-southwest. Those winds will be gusty during the afternoon hours with gust up to 25 MPH. Afternoon highs will creep into the lower 90s between 3-6PM during max heating.

Monday clouds coverage will begin to clear up going into the week ahead with just a stray shower possible. The vast majority will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and less humidity.

Temperatures continue to heat up heading into the week with highs pushing into the upper 90s by mid week.