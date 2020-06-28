KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 27th

The Saharan Dust has arrived, giving the horizon that extra blur to it and draining out the blue color in the sky today. Another chance for the nice sunrise or sunset for Sunday before the dust begin to settle and move out of the area. No major impacts expected to air quality as the worst of it will remain to our east. You will still want to limit outdoor activities if you have any sensitivities to dust in general.

Temperatures will cool in the mid 70s tonight with some mid to upper 90s for your Sunday. The work week brings the chance of triple digit heat to return and the decrease in rain chances for the majority of the week ahead. Winds will be from the south and gusty at times for the next couple of days with gust getting up 30mph for most of the Concho Valley.

We stay dry looking at next weekend for 4th of July plans but the second plume of Saharan dust is expect to arrive about that same time.