KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 26th

Increased cloud coverage and temperatures in the upper 90s for the area this afternoon. Rain chances will begin to increase later this evening as storms develop to our west. Parts of the Concho Valley could see some severe storms, mostly contained to the northwestern parts of the region. Sterling City, Robert Lee and Big Lake could see some of the stronger storms, generally large hail and strong winds will be the greatest concern with these storms.

Sunday, temperatures will begin to cool off slightly with cloud coverage and rain chances continuing to increase. Despite the increased rain chances, no day looks to be a complete washout, storms will be scattered with breaks in between. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be the bigger concern as we get into the work week and the severe risk becomes much lower.

Monday, mostly cloudy with high only getting into the 80s and scattered showers and storms. That pattern will hold in place through most of the week with slightly drier conditions expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

The upper level pattern will see the ridge move back to the west and an upper level though settle in over the great plain and Texas. This general unsettling pattern will keep the chances for isolated showers and storms over the next seven days. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with average or below average for the week ahead.