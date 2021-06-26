KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 26th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Increased cloud coverage and temperatures in the upper 90s for the area this afternoon. Rain chances will begin to increase later this evening as storms develop to our west. Parts of the Concho Valley could see some severe storms, mostly contained to the northwestern parts of the region. Sterling City, Robert Lee and Big Lake could see some of the stronger storms, generally large hail and strong winds will be the greatest concern with these storms.

Sunday, temperatures will begin to cool off slightly with cloud coverage and rain chances continuing to increase. Despite the increased rain chances, no day looks to be a complete washout, storms will be scattered with breaks in between. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be the bigger concern as we get into the work week and the severe risk becomes much lower.

Monday, mostly cloudy with high only getting into the 80s and scattered showers and storms. That pattern will hold in place through most of the week with slightly drier conditions expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

The upper level pattern will see the ridge move back to the west and an upper level though settle in over the great plain and Texas. This general unsettling pattern will keep the chances for isolated showers and storms over the next seven days. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with average or below average for the week ahead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

86°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Robert Lee

71°F Rain Shower Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
70°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

82°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

84°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

82°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

86°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Robert Lee

71°F Rain Shower Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
70°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

82°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

84°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

82°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.