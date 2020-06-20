KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 20th

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11pm for Tom Green, Iroin, Coke, Sterling, and Reagan counties. Another round of storm and showers will move through the Concho Valley this evening with some possibly being severe. The greatest concern will be from high winds and large hail.

Things will calm down a bit for any outdoor Father’s day plans. Partly cloudy skies early on Sunday with an isolated shower or two in the western counties. Most of the viewing area will stay dry.

The work week starts to cool off just a bit as some southeasterly winds will keep those high temperatures in check with another chances of some storms and showers by midweek.