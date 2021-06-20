KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 20th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Another winner of the Concho Valley Homepage Father's Day giveaway has been crowned! James Massey, who was submitted by one of his sons.

"I was sitting there thinking well maybe I should enter it myself because all of my kids are going to know what to do," contest winner James Massey said. "But, here I am, and I did not enter. They did, so."

Though the day of, James' son, Jonathan Massey, says he was a little hazy on the details, but glad his father won.

"I wake up this morning, and all I hear is my mom banging at the door 'Your dad won!' Won what-oh? God," Johnathan Massey said. "So yeah, it was a little weird, the fact he actually did win. I'm super stoked for him."So yeah, it was a little weird, the fact that he actually did win. I'm super stoked for him."

And from the winner of this year's giveaway, a heartfelt message to all hardworking parents who need to hear it.

To all the single moms, experiencing Father's Day," James Massey said. "Happy Father's Day/Mother's Day to them, and for all the single father's out there pulling double duty, especially to them as well because they only get one day a year, but no one to share it with. So, Happy Father's Day to everyone who needs it."