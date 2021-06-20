KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 20th

A hot Father’s Day across the Concho Valley. Clear skies and temperatures into the 100s for afternoon highs. Tonight, temps will fall back into the 70s for overnight lows. Plenty of people across the Concho Valley saved those Father’s day celebrations for the evening hours as the region started cooling down.
Monday, a cold front arrives during the evening hours, bringing cooler temperatures and some scattered showers and storms to the region. Some storms could be severe at times with strong winds being the greatest concern along the end of the cold front.
Tuesday, skies will clear out behind the cold front and some lingering cool temperatures will keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s across the area. Temperatures will quickly bounce back into the upper 90s for the second half of the work week.
Next weekend, another cold front could move through the state, bringing another round of rain and some relief from the heat.