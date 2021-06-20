KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 20th

A hot Father’s Day across the Concho Valley. Clear skies and temperatures into the 100s for afternoon highs. Tonight, temps will fall back into the 70s for overnight lows. Plenty of people across the Concho Valley saved those Father’s day celebrations for the evening hours as the region started cooling down.

Monday, a cold front arrives during the evening hours, bringing cooler temperatures and some scattered showers and storms to the region. Some storms could be severe at times with strong winds being the greatest concern along the end of the cold front.

Tuesday, skies will clear out behind the cold front and some lingering cool temperatures will keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s across the area. Temperatures will quickly bounce back into the upper 90s for the second half of the work week.

Next weekend, another cold front could move through the state, bringing another round of rain and some relief from the heat.

Clear

San Angelo

84°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Some clouds. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

84°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F Mostly clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

82°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

79°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
