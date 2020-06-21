KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 20th

The risk of severe weather and showers will continue to dwindle in the overnight hours as the storms near Midland continue to weaken and drift southward.

Things will calm down a bit for any outdoor Father’s day plans. Partly cloudy skies early on Sunday with an isolated shower or two in the western counties. Most of the viewing area will stay dry.

The work week starts to cool off just a bit as some southeasterly winds will keep those high temperatures in check with another chances of some storms and showers by midweek.