KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 19th

Hot and dry across the Concho Valley for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s dropping to the lower 70s tonight.

Father’s Day, temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer with afternoon highs reaching into triple digits for some locations. Some low clouds will develop in the afternoon hours but no rain is expected.

Monday, hot to start the work week with temperatures still staying in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The cold front arrives on Monday evening after max heating bringing scattered showers and storms for the region. The severe threat will remain low as most of the upper level energy will remain off to our east. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding could be possible.

Tuesday, a bit cooler as temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to cold air behind the front, but the cool down doesn’t last long as temperatures will quickly rebound back to the upper 90s and lower 100s for Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.