KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 19th

Hot and dry across the Concho Valley for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s dropping to the lower 70s tonight.

Father’s Day, temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer with afternoon highs reaching into triple digits for some locations. Some low clouds will develop in the afternoon hours but no rain is expected.

Monday, hot to start the work week with temperatures still staying in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The cold front arrives on Monday evening after max heating bringing scattered showers and storms for the region. The severe threat will remain low as most of the upper level energy will remain off to our east. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding could be possible.

Tuesday, a bit cooler as temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to cold air behind the front, but the cool down doesn’t last long as temperatures will quickly rebound back to the upper 90s and lower 100s for Wednesday through the rest of the week.