KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 13th

The heat continues for the Concho Valley with highs in the upper 90s. The long wave ridge over the Rockies and Great Plains will continue to keep things quiet across most of Texas for the next several days. The increase in easterly winds should help to keep out of the triple digits for the week ahead.

The extended dry spell and heat is beginning to increase any drought condition across the area and that will begin to increase the fire risk. Two fires are now ongoing in the Concho Valley. The Arroyo Grande Fire in northwestern Sutton county is up 5,000 acres with 40% containment. Another fire in Coke county, the McDaniel fire, is up to 1,000 acres and 0% containment.

  • Smoke from both the McDaniel and Arroyo Grande fires showing up on visual satellite
  • Smoke from the McDaniel Fire in Coke Co. appearing on the Cactus Cam looking north

