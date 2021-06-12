KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 12th

Hot once again across the Concho Valley, the region remains locked in this pattern as a high pressure system settles in over the Western United States. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 90s and lower 100s for the area with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be very similar, but rather than clear skies some afternoon showers and thunderstorms could be possible; however the greatest chance for storm development will remain to the north of the area.

Monday the upper level ridge will begin to slide back to the west and temperatures should begin to lighten up meaning a couple degrees cooler and just staying in the 90s for afternoon highs.

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

88°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

