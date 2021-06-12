KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 12th

Hot once again across the Concho Valley, the region remains locked in this pattern as a high pressure system settles in over the Western United States. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 90s and lower 100s for the area with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be very similar, but rather than clear skies some afternoon showers and thunderstorms could be possible; however the greatest chance for storm development will remain to the north of the area.

Monday the upper level ridge will begin to slide back to the west and temperatures should begin to lighten up meaning a couple degrees cooler and just staying in the 90s for afternoon highs for the week ahead.

Clear

San Angelo

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

