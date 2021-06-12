KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 12th

Hot once again across the Concho Valley, the region remains locked in this pattern as a high pressure system settles in over the Western United States. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 90s and lower 100s for the area with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be very similar, but rather than clear skies some afternoon showers and thunderstorms could be possible; however the greatest chance for storm development will remain to the north of the area.

Monday the upper level ridge will begin to slide back to the west and temperatures should begin to lighten up meaning a couple degrees cooler and just staying in the 90s for afternoon highs for the week ahead.